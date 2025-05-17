‘Talks are advancing’ – Arsenal step up efforts to sign game-changing signing

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal are increasing their efforts to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, with the Swedish international reportedly open to a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer, according to Football Insider.

Despite a release clause of £85 million, Sporting are said to be willing to negotiate a deal in the region of £60 million, making the transfer more affordable for the Gunners.

Gyokeres has been in exceptional form, netting 52 goals in 50 appearances this season, solidifying his reputation as one of Europe’s most prolific forwards.

His impressive goal-scoring record has attracted interest from several top clubs, but Arsenal appear to be leading the race for his signature.

Viktor Gyokeres is happy to join Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen his attacking options, and Gyokeres’ versatility and clinical finishing make him an ideal candidate.

However, negotiations may face challenges, as Sporting CP reportedly prefers the majority of the transfer fee to be paid within two years, a condition that could complicate the deal.

As per the report, the striker is “happy” to sign for the Gunners this summer as he prepares for a new chapter in his career.

In desperate need of signing an attacker this summer, the Gunners are looking for several options in the market and Gyokeres is the one who is their primary target.

Talks have already started between the two parties

Journalist Pete O’Rourke provided the latest update about the Gunners chasing the Sweden international attacker.

“For Gyokeres, talks are advancing between Arsenal and his representatives“, he told Football Insider.

“[Gyokeres] is emerging as the number one choice for Arsenal, and it seems there’s a willingness from all parties to get the deal done.

“The player is happy to come and Sporting CP are happy to sell for just over £60million.”

To sign one of the best strikers in Europe at the moment would be a statement from the Gunners.

After failing to win the Premier League title in the last three seasons having challenged for it, they are not ready to show their ambition this summer.

