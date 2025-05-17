Emiliano Martinez in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal could reportedly be set to face competition for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia this summer, with Aston Villa also one of his numerous suitors.

The talented Spanish shot-stopper has caught the eye in La Liga, and is now seemingly in Villa’s sights amid doubts over Emiliano Martinez’s future.

Garcia has been linked with Arsenal in recent times, but it’s also just been confirmed that David Raya will be given the number one shirt for next season.

It could therefore make sense for Garcia to explore other options, and there could be a starting spot available at Villa Park as Martinez is expected to leave, according to Fabrizio Romano in the post on X below…

? Emi Martínez will assess all the options also from Europe after Saudi Pro League clubs approaches, as he’s expected to leave Aston Villa. Villa are among several clubs showing interest in Joan García, open race ahead. pic.twitter.com/O9cfVDRBxL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2025

Some Villa fans won’t want to see Martinez leave after his strong performances down the years, but Garcia is a hugely exciting prospect.

Joan Garcia transfer battle on the cards this summer

Romano mentions other clubs also being keen on Garcia, and one imagines he could get plenty of very tempting offers.

The 24-year-old looks capable of becoming one of the very finest goalkeepers in the world, and it would be some coup if Villa could get him.

Even if Arsenal are perhaps less likely for the moment, there could surely be interest from other elite clubs who’d perhaps be likely to out-bid Villa.

Should Villa really be letting Emiliano Martinez go?

Garcia would be a superb replacement for Martinez, but should Villa really be letting the Argentine shot-stopper leave?

The 32-year-old might have suffered a slight dip in form this season, but on his day he’s still one of the very finest in the world in his position.

Villa might have to sell before they can buy this summer, but fans would likely prefer to see other members of Unai Emery’s squad leave before Martinez does.