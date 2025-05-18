Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, acknowledges the fans after the teams 1-0 victory (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season, and Arsenal are keeping tabs on him, as per Mick Brown.

The Gunners are looking to improve their attacking unit, and they could look to make a move for the Portuguese left-winger. The 25-year-old has done quite well for the Italian outfit, and he has 12 goals to his name this season. The player has picked up 13 assists along the way as well.

He could add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack. The Gunners have looked toothless in the attack at times this season, and they need to improve going forward. Signing a dynamic attacker like Leao could prove to be a wise decision. He is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and his versatility will be a bonus.

Leao is on the radar of London rivals Chelsea as well.

Arsenal need attacking depth

Arsenal have been overly reliant on Bukayo Saka. Gabriel Martinelli has been underwhelming this season, and Brown believes that more competition for places will help Arsenal improve as a team.

“Rafael Leao is one of the players Arsenal have been looking at,” he told Football Insider. “They have been looking at him since the start of the season and potentially beyond that, because it’s a position they are aware they have problems in. “These decisions are made in the background over a period of time, they’re not reactionary. “So they’ve been working behind the scenes, scouting him and figuring out what it would take to sign him. “He’s very direct, quick and skilful which is exactly the type of winger they’re looking for. “He likes to go at his man, stretch teams and make a difference going forward. “I think Arsenal have lacked that type of player this season because apart from Saka they don’t have decisive players in the final third who will make a difference.“

Rafael Leao could improve Arsenal

The Portuguese international certainly has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could be a star for Arsenal.

He is entering the peak years of his career, and he will want to compete at a high level. Arsenal could provide him with the opportunity to fight for League titles and the Champions League trophy.