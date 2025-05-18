Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, throws the Nike Flight 2024 Premier League Match Ball to Jakub Kiwior. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal are prepared to let Jakub Kiwior leave the club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has struggled for regular game time at Arsenal, and he has been linked with an exit previously as well.

The defender was on the radar of multiple clubs during the January transfer window, but Arsenal chose to keep him at the back then. It seems that they have now decided to let him move on.

Asking price set

According to a report from TuttoAtalanta, they have set an asking price of €35 million for the Polish defender, and the likes of Atalanta and Napoli are keen on securing his signature.

The defender will need to play regularly at this stage of his career, and moving back to Italy could be Ideal for him. He will not be a regular starter for Arsenal next season, and sitting on the bench at the North London club would not make any sense for him.

Jakub Kiwior needs to move on

There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and he has shown his ability at Arsenal during his cameos this season. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hailed him as an “exceptional” player when he stepped up during the injury to Gabriel Magalhaes.

The player has a bright future ahead of himself, and regular football in Italy could bring out the best in him. Atalanta and Napoli could use defensive reinforcements, and the Polish international will certainly help them improve.

It remains to be seen whether they are ready to pay the asking price for him. €35 million could prove to be an expensive acquisition for both clubs. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are willing to lower their demands in the coming weeks in order to facilitate a transfer.