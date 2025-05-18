Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, looks on prior to a Premier League match (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season, and he has decided to move on in the summer.

The 26-year-old is looking for a new challenge, and he hopes to join a big club in the summer. Chelsea are interested in securing his signature, and a report from Fichajes claims that they are preparing an offer of around €70 million to get the deal done.

The 26-year-old has been outstanding for Crystal Palace this season, and he recently scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Manchester City. It was their first ever major trophy, and Crystal Palace will be delighted with the way the England International has performed.

Eberechi Eze needs to join a bigger club

He has been outstanding in the Premier League as well. Losing him would be a devastating blow for the club, but they will be fully aware of the fact that top players like him will want to compete at the highest level.

The opportunity to join Chelsea will be quite exciting for the player. He would get to compete at a high level with them and fight for trophies. Chelsea are pushing for Champions League qualification, and they are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Man City keen on Eze

Meanwhile, the Blues will face competition from Manchester City as well. The Premier League giants have the finances to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether they can beat Chelsea to his signature. They could use more creativity and cutting-edge in the final third as well.

He has 13 goals and 11 assists to his name this season, and he is capable of operating in the number ten role as well as on the flanks. His versatility and technical ability could prove to be very useful for Chelsea or Manchester City.