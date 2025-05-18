TV pundit, Ian Wright during the Emirates FA Cup Semi Final match. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has been outstanding for them despite Manchester United’s struggle as a team. The Portuguese International has 19 goals to his name this season, and he has picked up 19 assists along the way as well.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to sanction his departure in the coming weeks. Letting him leave the club would be a huge mistake from the Red Devils, and they must keep their players if they want to bounce back strongly.

Ian Wright would love Bruno Fernandes

Meanwhile, former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has revealed that he would love to have the Manchester United midfielder at Arsenal.

The Gunners could certainly use more quality and depth going forward, and the 32-year-old would be an exceptional acquisition. He has proved himself in the Premier League over the years, and he could make an instant impact and improve Arsenal.

“I wish we had Bruno Fernandes,’ the Arsenal striker said on The Overlap. “I wish we had Bruno. I would love to have him at Arsenal.”

Apart from his abilities as a footballer, his experience and leadership qualities could prove to be invaluable for Arsenal as well.

Arsenal need attacking depth

They need more cutting edge in the final third. Signing a quality striker and another dynamic winger should be a priority for them heading into the summer transfer window.

They have looked toothless in the attack at times, and the lack of a quality finisher has hurt their chances of winning the title this season. It will be interesting to see if they can plug the gaps in their game and bounce back strongly next year.

Meanwhile, Fernandes will be hoping to help Manchester United win the UEFA Europa League this season and secure qualification to the Champions League.