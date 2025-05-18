Leeds United already have one transfer agreed for summer

Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, celebrates after the team's victory. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Leeds United have secured a pre-contract agreement with Nigerian defender Leonard Ngenge, who is set to officially join the club in August 2025 upon turning 18.

Ngenge currently plays for Ikorodu City in Nigeria and has been recognised as a promising talent in their domestic league.

The agreement was confirmed by Ikorodu City’s sporting director, Wale Quadri, who told All Nigerian Soccer:

“Ngenge has an existing deal with Leeds United, it’s a pre-contract. By August he should be joining Leeds. He was scouted in Nigeria and then invited to Leeds for further training. He came back like two weeks ago from Leeds. That should be his second visit to Leeds. He is being signed as a player for the future; they are waiting for him to turn 18 years.”

Leeds United make early summer move

Ngenge’s performances have garnered attention, notably being named Man of the Match in Ikorodu City’s 1-0 victory over Lobi Stars.

His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively has been highlighted, with reports noting his strength in aerial duels and his composure on the ball.

Upon his arrival at Leeds United, Ngenge is expected to integrate into the club’s U-21 setup, with the potential to progress through the ranks based on his development and performance.

Leeds plan to continue investing in young players, just like they have done in the past.

Farke will be busy this summer

While manager Daniel Farke is currently celebrating promotion to the Premier League, he still has one eye on transfers for the future.

This is just the beginning of Leeds’ transfer business this summer. The Whites are expected to have a busy summer transfer window with additions to be made in attacking, midfield and defensive positions.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier is likely to head out of the club with the Championship winners targeting a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Manchester City’s James McAtee is also being eyed by the Whites this summer.

