Players of Leeds United celebrate after the teams 2-1 victory. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Leeds United are looking to improve their attacking unit at the end of the season, and they have identified Dynamo Kyiv’s Vladyslav Vanat as a target.

The attacker has had an impressive season with 21 goals in all competitions. He has picked up eight assists along the way as well. He could prove to be a very useful acquisition for Leeds next season.

They have secured promotion to the Premier League, and they need to improve their squad during the summer window. Signing a quality striker could prove to be a wise decision for them. It will be interesting to see if they can get a deal for Vanat across the line.

Vladyslav Vanat is a man in demand

Vanat will be excited about the possibility of playing in the Premier League next season, and a move to Leeds could be an interesting opportunity. He will look to prove himself at a higher level, and the opportunity to move to England could be hard to turn down.

Furthermore, he is on the radar of Premier League side Fulham, as per Sport.ua. The London club are looking to add more depth to the attacking unit. They have been overly dependent on Rodrigo Muniz this season.

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs manages to get a deal done.

Leeds need attacking reinforcements

Vanat has proven himself with Kyiv, and he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football as well. He has a contract with the Ukrainian club until 2027, and it remains to be seen how much Kyiv will demand for his signature.

Leeds will be hoping to establish themselves as Premier League regulars, and they need to improve their squad. It will be interesting to see if they can plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window.