Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, speaks to the media. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo at the end of the season, and they have submitted an offer to sign him.

According to Fichajes, they have submitted an offer for £55 million to sign the 25-year-old Cameroon International.

He’s undoubtedly one of the best attackers in the Premier League, and he has been outstanding for the Bees this season. Arsenal are keen on the player as well.

Man United need Bryan Mbeumo

The attacker has 28 goal contributions in all competitions and could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Manchester United. They need to bring in an upgrade on players like Antony, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. All three players are currently out on loan and are expected to leave the club permanently.

Manchester United need a wide player who can chip in with goals and creativity regularly. Mbeumo will be attracted to the idea of joining a big club, and the move could be ideal for all parties. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince Brentford to sell the player.

They could face competition from clubs like Newcastle United as well.

The player could be keen on a new challenge

Mbeumo is highly rated across the country, and Brentford manager Thomas Frank recently labelled him as an “incredible” player. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sell a key player in the summer.

Mbeumo will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining a bigger club, and he will want to fight for trophies. This could be the right time for him to make a change and take up a new challenge.

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be difficult to turn down. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.