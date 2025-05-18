Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, speaks to the media. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season, and Manchester United are interested in signing him.

According to TMW, Chelsea are in the race as well, but Manchester United are more likely to make a move for the player. The report claims that one should pay attention to the interest from Premier League clubs, especially Manchester United, when it comes to the French defender.

The player has been linked with Manchester City as well.

Asking price set

Milan have set an asking price of €40 million for the defender, and Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done. They could use more depth in the defensive unit, and the 27-year-old would be a quality acquisition. He has the ability and experience to compete at the highest level, and he could be a very useful acquisition for Manchester United.

Hernandez is at the peak of his powers, and he will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League.

The player is reportedly on the radar of Saudi Arabian clubs this summer, but he has no intention to leave Europe right now. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the player.

Man United could use Theo Hernandez

There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and he is highly rated by the Italian defensive legend Fabio Cannavaro, who believes that players like him are hard to find.

Manchester United must take the opportunity and sign the French international this summer. He will help them tighten up at the back and fight for trophies next year. They have looked vulnerable defensively, and it has been a disappointing season for them. Improving their back line should be a priority during the summer transfer window.