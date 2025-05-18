Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks dejected (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The 33-year-old has confirmed that he does not wish to sign an extension with Manchester City, and he will look to join a new club. According to a report from SportMediaset, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has made it clear to the club that he wants them to sign the Belgian midfielder.

Kevin De Bruyne would improve Liverpool

Even though he is 33, De Bruyne remains a world-class player, and he could make a huge difference for Liverpool in the final third. He will help create goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates and control the game in the middle of the park.

He has won every major trophy during his time at Manchester City, and his winning experience could prove to be invaluable as well. He would be a short-term acquisition, but signing a player of his quality on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke. Liverpool will want to win major trophies next season, and the 33-year-old could make a huge difference for them.

Mo Salah is keen on the transfer

It is no surprise that Salah wants the club to sign the Belgian. He will want to play with world-class players at Liverpool, who can help him with major trophies, and the Belgian certainly fits the profile. The Egyptian recently described his career as “phenomenal”.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can secure an agreement with the player in the coming weeks. Even though he will be a free agent, he is likely to command massive wages. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are ready to offer him top dollar.

The opportunity to join the Premier League champions could be an exciting one for the player as well. He is a proven performer in English football, and he could transform Liverpool going forward.