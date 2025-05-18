A general view as players of Newcastle United warm up prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Former Newcastle United midfielder Yohan Cabaye has urged the club to add more quality and depth to the squad during the summer transfer window by signing Kevin De Bruyne and Bryan Mbeumo.

The former Newcastle midfielder believes that the Magpies will need more depth in the midfield and attack if they want to fight for the league title next season and do well in the UEFA Champions League.

Newcastle are pushing for Champions League qualification, and it remains to be seen whether they can finish in the top four.

Bryan Mbeumo move on the cards?

They have been urged to make a move for the Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo. The Cameroon International has been outstanding for the London club, and he has 28 goal contributions this season.

He will look to play for a big club in future, and Newcastle could be an interesting opportunity. He has been hailed as ‘unplayable’. Mbeumo is on the radar of multiple clubs.

If they manage to secure Champions League qualification, they will be an attractive destination for players.

“Next season, Newcastle will probably need a bigger squad if they’re going to challenge for the title and also play in the Champions League,” Cabaye told TEAMtalk. “They will need to improve the depth of the squad, and a player like Bryan Mbeumo, why not? He can bring energy to their attacking options.”

Newcastle told to sign Kevin De Bruyne

Meanwhile, he has urged Newcastle to make a move for the Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne as well. The Belgian will be out of contract in the summer, and he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition on a free transfer. He will help create goal-scoring opportunities for players like Alexander Isak. His leadership skills and winning experience could prove to be invaluable as well.

Cabaye said: “I think Kevin De Bruyne is one of the players who is just in a different class in the Premier League. Even at 33 he still can be decisive. So yeah, it would be a massive signing.”

Newcastle must look to improve their squad in the summer, and signing the two players could take them to a whole new level.