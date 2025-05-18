Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, applauds the fans. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Southampton winger Tyler Dibling at the end of the season.

According to a report from the Chronicle, they could use Targett as a part of this move to sweeten the deal for Southampton. It remains to be seen whether Southampton are prepared to accept the £100k-a-week left-back in a deal for the talented young attacker.

The attacker is likely to cost a substantial amount of money, around £100 million.

Newcastle need someone like Tyler Dibling

Dibling is expected to move on in the summer, and Newcastle would do well to secure his signature. The 19-year-old is highly rated in the Premier League, and he has been outstanding for the Saints. He has been linked with top clubs recently.

He is too good to play in the Championship, and he will want to stay in the top flight beyond this summer. Joining Newcastle would be an excellent opportunity for the player as well. They could use more depth in the attacking unit, and Dibling could complete their front three alongside Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

The young attacker will want to compete at a high level, and Newcastle could provide him with that opportunity. They are fighting for Champions League qualification, and they have won the English League Cup as well. They have an ambitious project and a quality squad. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can get the deal across the line.

Matt Targett needs a fresh start

Meanwhile, Targett has struggled for regular gametime at Newcastle, and it is no surprise that they are willing to cash in on him. The 29-year-old will be hoping to play regularly, and a move away from Tyneside would be ideal for him as well.

Targett has played for Southampton in the past, and returning to his former club could be ideal for him. Southampton need to improve defensively, and the 29-year-old could help them in the Championship next season.