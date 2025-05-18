Report: 6ft 3in beast in talks to join Aston Villa immediately

Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, looks on during a press conference. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are actively pursuing a permanent transfer for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi, following his loan spell at Villa Park, according to Foot Mercato.

Despite some challenges, including being deployed out of his natural center-back position, Disasi has made a positive impression on manager Unai Emery and the coaching staff.

Disasi joined Aston Villa on loan in February 2025, seeking more regular playing time after limited opportunities at Chelsea.

Since his arrival, he has featured in several matches, demonstrating versatility and a strong work ethic. Emery has praised Disasi’s mentality and dedication, considering him a valuable asset to the squad.

Aston Villa need more experience in the squad

Villa’s interest in securing Disasi on a permanent basis is because there is a need to add strength and depth to the squad for next season. The club is preparing for potential European competitions and recognises the need for more experience.

Discussions between Aston Villa and the defender are ongoing, with Villa hopeful of reaching an agreement that satisfies all parties involved.

If Villa can reach an agreement with the defender first, they will then contact Chelsea to ask them about their asking price.

Axel Disasi has no future at Chelsea

It is highly likely that the Blues would be open to the transfer of the defender since manager Enzo Maresca does not consider Disasi a part of his future plans.

The Chelsea boss had given him limited playing time at Stamford Bridge which forced Disasi to look for a loan move in the winter transfer window.

Disasi’s adaptability and commitment have made him a candidate for a permanent move at Villa, and the coming weeks will be crucial in determining the outcome of these negotiations.

The defender, who is 6ft 3in tall, is known for his physical strength and his work ethic.

