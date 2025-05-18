Todd Boehly, owner of Chelsea is seen during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City FC (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Paris Saint-Germain defender Axel Tape at the end of the season.

The 17-year-old will be a free agent in the summer, and he has decided not to sign an extension with the French outfit. According to Sports Zone, Chelsea are keen on securing his signature, and they have decided that they will send him out on loan to Strasbourg for the upcoming season once the transfer is complete.

The 17-year-old needs to play regularly to continue his development, and therefore, the decision to send him out on loan could be a wise one. They are unlikely to be able to offer him regular game time in the Premier League, and the youngster needs to play more often to continue to improve.

Chelsea would do well to sign Axel Tape

He will look to establish himself as a key player for Chelsea in the long term. There is no doubt that he would be a future asset for them. The young defender is highly rated across Europe, and he could develop into a key player for the club in future.

Signing a player of his potential on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke in the long term. The player has been linked with other Premier League clubs like Tottenham as well. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can convince the player to join the club.

Chelsea need to improve their defensive unit, and they have been linked with multiple players recently.

Chelsea move would be ideal for the player

The opportunity to join them will be exciting for the young defender. He is versatile enough to operate as a defensive midfielder as well. Apart from his defensive qualities, he is quite accomplished on the ball and he could add a new dimension to the Chelsea back line in future.

The 17-year-old will look to compete at the highest level, and moving to the Premier League could be ideal for him. Chelsea have a clear plan for his development, and they have an ambitious project. It would not be a surprise if the defender ends up choosing them.