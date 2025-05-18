Report: Liverpool fear another star is following Alexander-Arnold out of the club

Liverpool are grappling with concerns over the future of central defender Ibrahima Konate, as contract extension talks have reportedly stalled.

The club fears a repeat of the recent departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer after his contract expires, according to Marca (via Sports Mole).

Konate, whose current deal runs until 2026, has attracted interest from top European clubs, including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Konate has been offered a new contract by Liverpool, but negotiations have not progressed significantly.

Liverpool defender is demanding a wage increase

Reports suggest that the 25-year-old defender is seeking a wage increase, from his current £80,000 per week to £200,000, to align with the club’s top earners like Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

The potential loss of Konate would be a significant blow to Liverpool’s defensive line, especially considering Van Dijk’s advancing age and the departure of Alexander-Arnold.

Konate faced a series of recurring injuries during the initial stages of his Liverpool career, but this season, the centre-back has managed to maintain his fitness consistently.

He is one of the first names on the Liverpool team sheet and the Red cannot consider a future without him at the moment.

With Liverpool closing in on the signing of Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, it is crucial that they keep the core of the squad same.

Arne Slot needs Konate next season

Having seen Alexander-Arnold decide to leave the club this summer, the Reds cannot afford to lose another star player.

However, they need to take a tough stance on the players who are looking to run their contract down at the club.

Such a situation would leave the club in a weak position, like it did with Alexander-Arnold.

Selling Konate might not be Liverpool’s first choice this summer but they could be forced to do that by the player not signing a new deal.

While one defender could leave, another could arrive with the Reds interested in Milos Kerkez.

