Sources: Arsenal could get unexpected advantage if Real Madrid talks fail with attacker

Real Madrid’s Brazilian sensation Rodrygo is currently locked in contract extension negotiations with the club’s management.

Despite both parties expressing a strong desire to continue with each other, a final agreement has yet to be reached, leaving the winger’s future in the Spanish capital hanging in the balance.

This has allowed encouragement to Arsenal to make a move for the Real Madrid star in the summer transfer window.

With Mikel Arteta looking to make attacking additions to his squad, Rodrygo has emerged as one of his targets.

Rodrygo to Arsenal?

He is a versatile player who can play out wide as well as up front which is exactly what the Gunners want in their squad.

Rodrygo, who has been a key figure in Real Madrid’s attacking line, is seen as an essential component for the club’s long-term ambitions.

The Brazilian has scored 13 goals for the Spanish giants this season and provided 10 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

His pace, dribbling ability, and knack for scoring crucial goals have made him a fan favourite at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the ongoing contract discussions have not progressed as smoothly as anticipated.

Real Madrid’s management are eager to secure Rodrygo’s services for the coming years, but differences over contract details have emerged between the player and the club.

Real Madrid set heavy price tag

The Spanish giants have set a valuation of around €130–€140 million euros for the Brazilian star, a price tag reflective of his talent and potential. If an agreement is not reached, Madrid may be forced to consider his sale.

While there has been considerable interest from major European clubs, no formal talks have taken place yet.

Along with Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool are closely monitoring the situation of the Brazil international attacker.

Real Madrid, however, remains optimistic that an agreement can be reached to keep Rodrygo at the club.

The Gunners have already sealed the signature of one La Liga star in Martin Zubimendi and now they are eyeing another La Liga player.

