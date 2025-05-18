A detailed view of a corner flag, which features the emblem of West Ham United (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United signed Nikola Vlasic from CSKA Moscow back in 2021, but they have not cleared the payments for the transfer yet.

The Hammers agreed on a £26 million deal to sign the Croatian international striker, but the CSKA chief executive, Roman Babaev, has now revealed that West Ham are yet to complete the payments of the transfer.

The Hammers owe another £13.5 million to the Russian giants. The 27-year-old plays for Italian club Torino now.

West Ham owes Nikola Vlasic transfer payments

The Russian outfit have approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport regarding the payments, but the ruling has been pushed back, and the two clubs have not been able to reach a compromise so far.

“The case has been postponed again. We are waiting literally for a month,” Babaev told TASS. “I hope we will finally get a decision [soon]. West Ham has not communicated with us. “They are ignoring us.”

The CSKA CEO has now revealed that they are targeting a meeting with West Ham at the end of this month. It will be interesting to see if the two parties can come to a compromise in the coming weeks.

“There are no decisions from CAS yet,” Babaev said. “We are targeting the end of May for the meeting with West Ham.”

Transfer ban for the Hammers?

Meanwhile, a report from Sport RU claims that West Ham could be handed a transfer ban if they do not complete the outstanding transfer payments before July 31st.

West Ham will certainly want to avoid such a situation. They need to improve the squad during the summer transfer window, and a ban on signing players could be a devastating blow for them. It has been a disappointing season for them, and they need to sign quality players in order to bounce back strongly.

It remains to be seen whether they can sort out the situation with CSKA Moscow in the coming weeks.