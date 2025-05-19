A view of a corner flag prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and AFC Bournemouth (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are prepared to make a serious effort to get a deal for Viktor Gyokeres across the line during the summer transfer window.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that the London club is battling fiercely to secure the services of the Sporting CP striker, Viktor Gyokeres, and they are currently the leading contender in the race for the Swedish forward.

Arsenal are aiming to further strengthen their attacking setup by adding Gyokeres to the squad. The technical team believes that his physical strength, speed, and finishing ability will make a significant impact next season.

Arsenal offer a lucrative contract to Viktor Gyokeres

The Premier League giants have submitted a highly attractive offer to the player, and they have put a long-term contract until 2030, with an annual salary of £9-10 million on the table. Sources close to the club confirm that Arsenal will make a major investment to finalise the transfer.

They are hoping to get the deal done for a fee of around €65-70 million.

Meanwhile, clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Manchester United are also keen on signing Gyökeres. Arsenal are leading the race for the player, and signing him could increase their chances of winning a major trophy next season.

Chelsea and Man United are in the race

On the other hand, Chelsea need an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson, and it is no surprise they are keeping tabs on the Swedish International. He has 66 goal contributions this season, and the 26-year-old would be a significant upgrade.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have been sub-par this season, and Gyokeres could solve their goal-scoring problems next season.

Real Madrid and Barcelona could use more depth in the attacking unit as well, but they might struggle to compete with the Premier League clubs financially.