Former Liverpool player and current Sky Sports Pundit Jamie Carragher looks on (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has slammed West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus for his performances this season.

West Ham crashed to a defeat against Nottingham Forest, and the 24-year-old put on another disappointing display for his side.

Carragher slams Mohammed Kudus

Carragher believes that he is a quality player who deserves to play at a high level, but his performances have been underwhelming this season, and he’s one of the reasons why West Ham have struggled as a team.

He said on Sky Sports: “There’s no doubt he’s (Kudus) a quality player who should be playing for a team, I would say, that is closer to the top of the table than near the bottom right now. “But probably one of the reasons why West Ham are where they are this season is because he hasn’t shown the form that he showed last season. “Last season he looked fantastic (but) he just hasn’t looked the same player this season. “So I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a change there in some way because West Ham need the money but other clubs might think this is just an off season for him and last season was the real Kudus. “And if they can get that player then maybe it’s a good signing. So it might be the type of situation where it maybe works for (all parties).”

Can West Ham keep him at the club?

Kudus is undoubtedly a top-quality player who could have helped the Hammers improve going forward. However, he has not been at his best, and the Londoners have suffered as a result of that. They are already lacking in quality and depth in the attacking unit. Summer signing Niclas Fullkrug has proven to be ineffective, and he has struggled with injury problems as well. West Ham have had to depend on Kudus and Jarrod Bowen in the attack, and the disappointing form of the Ghanaian international has cost his side.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can convince him to stay at the club beyond this summer. There is no doubt that they need him next season. However, the 24-year-old has been linked with an exit, and there is unlikely to be a shortage of clubs hoping to sign him.

It will be interesting to see if the player decides to move on and join a big club in the summer. He has been linked with Premier League clubs in recent weeks. Clubs in Saudi Arabia are keeping tabs on his situation as well.