Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool punches clear under pressure (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has struggled for regular game time at Liverpool, and he needs to leave the club in order to play regularly. According to Fichajes, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa are keen on securing his signature.

The Republic of Ireland International could be tempted to join a Premier League club this summer in order to play more often. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The Reds have Alisson Becker as the first-choice goalkeeper at the club, and they have signed Giorgi Mamardashvili as well. The La Liga goalkeeper will join up with the Liverpool squad in the summer, and Kelleher will drop further down the pecking order. It makes sense for him to move on.

Chelsea and Newcastle keen

Meanwhile, Chelsea are unhappy with the performance of Robert Sanchez, and he needs to be replaced. Kelleher has done an outstanding job at Liverpool as a backup option to Alisson, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to start regularly in the Premier League. He could prove to be a useful acquisition for Chelsea. He has been labelled as “world class” by Virgil van Dijk.

Newcastle are looking at a long-term replacement for Nick Pope. The 26-year-old Liverpool goalkeeper could be the ideal acquisition for them as well. It remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to sign him in the coming weeks.

Aston Villa want Caoimhin Kelleher

Aston Villa are looking at him as a replacement for Emiliano Martinez, who has been linked with an exit from the club. Saudi Arabian clubs are keen on the World Cup winner, and it remains to be seen whether Villa can replace him adequately this summer.

All three clubs will be attractive destinations for the Liverpool goalkeeper, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.