Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are keen on the Bournemouth defender Ilya Zabarnyi at the end of the season.

According to GMS, the three clubs are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old Ukrainian defender, but Bournemouth are likely to resist any sale. They have already sanctioned the departure of Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid, and they cannot afford to lose another key player in the same window.

The 22-year-old defender has been outstanding for the Cherries, and he has been labelled as “unbelievable” in the past. He has the attributes to develop into a top-class player, and it is no surprise that the big clubs are keen on him.

Chelsea and Newcastle could use Ilya Zabarnyi

Chelsea need to tighten up defensively, and the 22-year-old could prove to be a useful long-term investment. It remains to be seen whether they decide to test Bournemouth’s resolve with an offer to sign the player. Players like Benoit Badiashile have been underwhelming, and Wesley Fofana has struggled with persistent injury problems. Signing a quality central defender this summer will be a priority for Chelsea.

As far as Newcastle are concerned, they need a reliable partner for the Sven Botman this summer, especially if they secure Champions League qualification. They need better defensive organisation to fight for major trophies next year.

Tottenham keen on the defender

Tottenham’s interest in the player is hardly a surprise. Cristian Romero continues to be linked with an exit, and they need to replace him.

The Ukrainian could prove to be the ideal alternative. He has the ability to improve all three clubs defensively, and he will be attracted to the idea of playing for an ambitious side next season. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.