“Fantastic” Premier League star has decided to reject Liverpool move this summer

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers has caught the attention of the biggest Premier League clubs this season including Liverpool.

The 22-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists this season, becoming one of the best players for Unai Emery’s side.

It is unsurprising how his brilliant form has not gone unnoticed and with Arne Slot looking to add creativity to his side this summer, he is one of the players firmly on their radar.

He has been dercribed as “fantastic” by Pat Nevin for his impressive performances.

However, the attacking midfielder’s stance on a possible move to Anfield has been revealed.

Morgen Rogers is not interested in Liverpool move

According to TBR Football, Rogers is likely to reject a move to Liverpool this summer if Liverpool step up their interest in signing him.

A number of players who are looking to make their place in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup are reluctant to make a move to a big club this summer as it would limit their playing time and hence their opportunity to make a place in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Journalist Graeme Bailey provided the latest update on the situation:

“Liverpool love Morgan Rogers, there’s no getting away from that.”

“But it’s highly unlikely that Rogers leaves for more than one reason. With a lot of these players, the feedback I’m getting from the players’ camps is that they are very mindful that we’re in a World Cup cycle now.”

“So someone like Rogers…if he leaves now, if he goes to Liverpool for instance, then playing devil’s advocate and it doesn’t work out, he’s not going to the World Cup.”

It is easy to understand why Rogers would be reluctant to join Liverpool as competition for a place in the starting line up at Anfield would be much more intense as compared to how it is at Aston Villa.

Rogers is being patient about a big move

He is only 22-years-old and if he keeps progressing the same way, a move to a bigger club would only be a matter of time for him.

Rogers is a player who can play as an attacking midfielder as well as a winger and if he is available on the market, his stocks would be high.

He needs to be patient about his big move and wait for the right time and opportunity.

While a deal for Rogers is out of reach at the moment, the Merseyside club are edging closer to the signing of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.

