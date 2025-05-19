A Leeds United corner flag is seen commemorating Remembrance Day (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Leeds United defender Junior Firpo has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old left-back has done quite well for Leeds this season, and he has four goals and 10 assists to his name.

Junior Firpo is a man in demand

According to a report from Italian publication Corriere Dello Sport, the player is on the radar of Lazio, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid. The defender’s agent has reportedly offered him to Lazio, and his representatives had a meeting with the Lazio sporting director, Angelo Mariano Fabiani, on Thursday.

It remains to be seen whether the three European clubs decide to come forward with an offer for the player. He will be out of contract in June, and Leeds will be disappointed to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer. He was very important for them in the Championship this season. It remains to be seen whether Leeds can replace him adequately.

They need to improve their squad during the summer transfer window if they want to do well in the Premier League next season. They will be hoping to establish themselves as Premier League regulars, and they need quality players at their disposal.

Firpo needs a new challenge

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old has proven himself with Leeds this season, and he will look to compete at a higher level next year. The opportunity to join clubs like Lazio, Atletico, Madrid, and AC Milan will be quite attractive, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. He will look to join an ambitious team capable of fighting for trophies next season.

The 28-year-old is at the peak of his powers, and it makes sense for him to take on a new challenge at this stage of his career. He will be hoping to fight for trophies and compete in European football as well.

While no doubt Leeds will be competing at a higher level this season, they will not be able to provide Firpo with European football.

