After Frimpong & Kerkez: Liverpool get major boost to sign in-demand playmaker

Premier League champions Liverpool are set for an ambitious summer transfer window.

After winning the league title, the club officials are ready to back the manager in the market for new signings as they aim to build a dynasty at Anfield.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold set to leave the club after this season, the Reds have already agreed a deal for his replacement. Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is on his way to Liverpool soon to become a part of a new look Liverpool side next season.

Talks are advanced in their pursuit of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez who is being brought to the club to strengthen the defense and to add more depth.

Liverpool continue to remain active in the market

In terms of creative additions to the team, the Reds have been linked with a move for Lyon’s Rayan Cherki.

The 21-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided 20 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions this season for the French club.

His dribbling skills earned him the Ligue 1 Dribbler of the Year award showing his quality in the domestic competitions as well as in the Europa League this season.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the young Frenchman is set to leave Lyon at the end of the season.

“This summer I expect English clubs to return because the interest is strong,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Let’s see what Borussia Dortmund decide to do as well. In January Dortmund were convinced to trigger the release clause of Cherki but the problem was that the clause was not considered valid by Lyon, in France release clauses are not allowed so there was some legal stuff there that complicated things in terms of price tag.”

“Probably the best solution to get Cherki is to try and be collaborative with Lyon, discuss with the president and find the solution.

“I expect clubs to return for Rayan Cherki, I expect to see the player leaving the club.”

Arne Slot has big decisions to make

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will go ahead with their interest in the youngster who can play as an attacking midfielder as well as a winger.

He is a goal scorer as well as a creator and someone like him in the Liverpool team could shine and add more attacking firepower.

With him looking to leave Lyon, if Liverpool want him, their job has become a little easier.

