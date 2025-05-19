Liverpool identify Dean Huijsen alternative after losing out to Real Madrid

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are actively pursuing top European talent to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

The Reds have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong this summer who will act as the direct replacement of outgoing right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

There is interest in Brighton attacker Joao Pedro as well who is seen as a replacement of Darwin Nunez at Anfield this summer.

In terms of more defensive targets, the Reds were heavily linked with a move for Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen who has now joined La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Liverpool want Ajax defender this summer

According to GiveMeSport, as per Fabrizio Romano, the Merseyside club have now turned their attention towards signing Ajax star Jorrel Hato.

Hato has already made over 100 appearances for Ajax and has earned six caps for the Netherlands national team, showcasing his maturity and potential at a young age.

Liverpool’s interest in Hato comes amid their search for defensive reinforcements, especially after missing out on Huijsen.

Hato’s versatility allows him to play both as a center-back and a left-back, making him a valuable asset for squad depth.

With uncertainty surrounding the future of Jarrel Quansah and the growing concerns over fitness issues of Joe Gomez, the Reds could target a young defender this summer.

Romano told GiveMeSport:

“For sure Hato is one of the players appreciated at Liverpool, let’s see also what Arsenal decide to do.”

Arne Slot can work wonders with Hato

Having managed in the Eredivisie in the past, Slot would clearly know about the strengths and weaknesses of Hato.

He is a young defender who has the potential to grow and his versatility is a huge factor behind Liverpool’s interest in signing him.

The youngster has been part of the Ajax team for the past three seasons which shows that even at such a young age, he is an experienced player.

