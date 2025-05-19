Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, gives the team instructions during the Premier League match against Chelsea (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko at the end of the season, and they will face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

According to Fichajes, the striker is valued at €84 million, and the two clubs could be priced out of a move for him.

The player has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United as well.

The asking price is too high

Although the Slovenian is a tremendous talent, Liverpool and Chelsea are unwilling to pay that kind of money for him. It will be interesting to see if the Bundesliga outfit is prepared to be more reasonable with their demands.

The striker has 27 goal contributions this season, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for both clubs. He has been labelled as an “extraordinary” player in the past, and he has the tools to develop into a reliable Premier League striker.

Liverpool and Chelsea need Benjamin Sesko

Liverpool need to bring in an upgrade on Darwin Nunez, who has been quite underwhelming this season. The Slovenian could prove to be a quality long-term replacement for the South American. The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be quite exciting for the player as well.

Similarly, Chelsea could use an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson. The former La Liga striker has done reasonably well, but the Blues need more quality if they want to fight for major trophies.

Sesko is more than just a goal scorer, and he will add creativity to the side as well. He is very good at taking defenders on in one versus one situations. He will add pace and flair to the side.

Liverpool and Chelsea will be attractive destinations for the player, and it remains to be seen in which of the two clubs manages to agree on a deal with the German outfit. Even though they might have to pay a premium for him right now, he could end up justifying the outlay in the long term.