Liverpool transfer update: Reds told to pay £100m for Champions League winning star

Liverpool FC corner flag (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been told that they would have to break their transfer record if they are interested in signing one of their targets this summer.

The Reds are eyeing new players in several positions this summer with manager Arne Slot keen on strengthening his squad for next season despite winning the league this season.

The Reds are set to lose defender Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer and they have already secured a deal for Bayer Leverkusen right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong to replace the outgoing right-back.

A new striker is also being eyed by the club to lead their attack after Darwin Nunez’s disappointing performances this season.

Liverpool told to pay hefty price for Rodrygo

According to Football Insider, Real Madrid are asking a £100m for their attacker Rodrygo who has caught the attention of Premier League clubs, particularly Liverpool.

Rodrygo, who has been with Real Madrid since 2019, has experienced a season of fluctuating prominence, partly due to the arrivals of high-profile players like Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

These additions have intensified competition for starting positions, leading to speculation about Rodrygo’s future at the club, who has won two Champions League titles with Real Madrid in 2022 and 2024.

Liverpool’s interest in Rodrygo is not new; the club has been monitoring his progress since his early days at Santos. The current situation presents an opportunity for Liverpool to secure a player of Rodrygo’s caliber, especially as they look to rejuvenate their squad.

Several Premier League clubs are interested in Rodrygo

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has provided the latest update about Real Madrid’s Rodrygo.

“It’s going to be a big fee, whatever [it takes] to try and lure him away from Real Madrid”, he told Football Insider.

“The minimum you’re probably talking about is £70million plus – I’m sure Real Madrid will probably be holding out for as close as possible to £100 million.

“Arsenal, Manchester City have been mentioned, Liverpool have been mentioned. I’m sure Chelsea would probably throw their hat into the ring as well, if a player like Rodrygo did become available and wanted to leave.”

If given the chance, Premier League clubs would love to sign a player like Rodrygo but Real Madrid’s asking price may prove to be too high for them.

He is a versatile attacking player who can play in a number of different positions and would be a fine addition to any Premier League club.

Report: Liverpool open talks with 27-year-old versatile Chelsea star