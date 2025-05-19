A fan of Manchester United wears a flag of the club's badge over their shoulders. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the River Plate playmaker Franco Mastantuono at the end of the season.

The 17-year-old Argentine playmaker is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He is regarded as a world-class talent, and he has often been described as a ‘special’ player.

Apart from Manchester United, Chelsea are keen on the player as well.

Talks held with player’s agents

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done. According to a report from TBR football, Manchester United technical Director Jason Wilcox is driving the move for the 17-year-old, and he wants the club to get the deal across the line.

The report further claims that the player’s representatives were in Europe to hold talks with multiple clubs, and Manchester United had a meeting with them as well. It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the playmaker.

Franco Mastantuono would be a future investment

Mastantuono has the tools to develop into a top-class player, and he could be a future asset for the club. Manchester United have done well to nurture talented young players in the past, and they could play a key role in his development. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for the South American as well. Regular football and England could help him improve further, and it could accelerate his development.

Manchester United need to improve their squad during the summer transfer window, and signing talented young players could be a wise decision. They need to build a squad for the future, and the 17-year-old could be a key player for them in the long run.

He is capable of operating as the central attacking midfielder as well as a wide player. He will add goals, creativity, and flair to the side.

It remains to be seen whether they can agree on a reasonable deal for him.