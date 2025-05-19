Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during a training session (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the UEFA Europa League later this week, and they will be under pressure to win the tournament.

It has been a disappointing season for them, and winning the UEFA Europa League is the only way they can redeem a disastrous campaign.

Man United need a morale boost

Manchester United are expected to fight for trophies and compete in the Champions League regularly. Winning the tournament will allow them to secure Champions League qualification for the next season. It would also lift the spirits around the club.

Manager Ruben Amorim is under tremendous pressure after a series of disappointing performances from his team. There have been question marks over his appointment, and a report from Fichajes has now revealed what the Manchester United board are planning to do if he fails to deliver the Europa League this summer.

Man United will back Ruben Amorim

The report claims that Amorim is highly rated within the club, and the club hierarchy believes that he is the right man to take them forward. They are prepared to stick with him and back him, even if he fails to win the UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen whether they can help him sign quality players in the summer. The Manchester United squad is in desperate need of reinforcements. Meanwhile, the Portuguese manager will be delighted with the faith shown by the club hierarchy. It remains to be seen whether he can repay them by winning a European trophy this week.

The former Sporting CP manager will need time and significant financial backing in the transfer market to turn things around. Manchester United has been struggling for quite some time, and there is no quick fix to their problems.