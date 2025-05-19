Enzo Maresca looks dejected after a match (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season, and clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool are keen on him.

According to a report from GMS, the player was initially valued at £50 million, but the Eagles could now raise his asking price after winning the FA Cup and securing European football for the next season.

Crystal Palace picked up a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Palace want a premium for key defender

Guehi is entering the final year of his contract this summer, and Crystal Palace will feel that this is their final opportunity to cash in on him. They are looking to recoup as much as possible for the 24-year-old England international. He is undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and he could be an excellent acquisition for both clubs.

Chelsea are keen on bringing him back to the club, and the former Academy graduate might feel that he has unfinished business at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have looked vulnerable defensively, and Guehi could prove to be an upgrade on their current options. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Chelsea will be hoping to sign him for a reasonable amount of money, given his contract situation.

Liverpool need Marc Guehi

Meanwhile, Liverpool need defensive depth as well. Joe Gomez has struggled with persistent injury problems, and Ibrahima Konate continues to be linked with a move away from the club. The French International is yet to commit his long-term future to the club, and Guehi could be a quality replacement for him.

The 24-year-old will want to join a big club and compete at a high level next season. The opportunity to play for Chelsea or Liverpool could be quite attractive. They might be able to offer him Champions League football and an opportunity to fight for trophies next season.