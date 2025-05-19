Monchi planning to sign Barcelona striker for Aston Villa

(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Aston Villa, under the watchful eye of Monchi, who is the president of football operations at the club have made some high profile signings.

Unai Emery’s side managed to sign Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio in the winter transfer window, two players who had a positive impact at the club in the second half of the season.

With European football secured for next season, although it is still not known which competition, the Premier League side are looking to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window.

According to Birmingham Mail, Aston Villa are targeting a move for Barcelona’s league winning attacker Ferran Torres.

Aston Villa want to invest in attack

The Spain international star, who has former experience of playing in the Premier League with Manchester City, is being eyed for a return to England as Monchi eyes more attacking additions to the squad.

Torres is a versatile player who can play up front as well as in the wide attacking positions.

The 25-year-old has scored 19 goals this season in 45 appearances in all competitions for the La Liga champions this season.

With no certainty regarding the future of Rashford who has been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, Torres could be heading to Villa Park.

Defensive target has also been identified

In terms of defensive additions to the squad, Aston Villa are currently exploring the opportunity to sign Axel Disasi in a permanent move this summer after getting impressed by the defender during his loan spell at the club.

In terms of players departing the club this summer, striker Ollie Watkins has been linked with a move away from Villa Park with Liverpool mentioned as one of the teams interested in signing him this summer.

