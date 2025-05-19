(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are set to make significant changes to their squad this summer and their decision could work in favour of Everton.

Eddie Howe’s side have performed well this season and managed to win the Carabao Cup, ending their almost seven decade long trophy drought.

Currently, they are fighting to qualify for the Champions League next season and their latest defeat against Arsenal in the Premier League have dented their hopes to do that.

With Howe determined to move on players not in his future plans at the club this summer, midfielder Sean Longstaff could be one of the players to be axed.

Newcastle United star heading to Everton?

According to Football Insider, Everton are edging closer to complete the signing of Longstaff from Newcastle United this summer.

With the midfielder entering the final 12 months of his contract at St James’ Park this summer, the Magpies see this as an opportunity to cash in on him.

The Merseyside club are preparing for a major summer overhaul as they gear up for their historic move to the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium next season.

David Moyes is expected to be backed with substantial funds to rebuild the squad.

One of the key areas Moyes aims to bolster is the midfield, especially given the potential departures of established names such as Abdoulaye Doucoure, who has recently been linked with a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League.

Journalist Peter O’Rourke told Football Insider:

“They could afford a deal for him, no doubt about that – I don’t think it would cost too much to get [Longstaff] out of Newcastle.

“He’s going into the final year of his contract at St James’ Park so I don’t think Newcastle will be able to command a huge fee for him, you’re probably looking around £10–12million.

“He’s been a long-term target for Everton in previous transfer windows – if he’s looking at his long-term prospects, he’s probably not going to get regular first team football at Newcastle next season.”

Sean Longstaff has no future at St James’ Park

Longstaff, who emerged from Newcastle’s academy and became a first-team regular, has seen his role fluctuate in recent seasons under Howe.

Despite his solid performances, competition for places in the Newcastle midfield has intensified with players like Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.

Known for his work rate, tactical discipline, and ability to control the tempo of matches, Longstaff could fill the void left by Doucoure should the Malian international depart.

For Newcastle, offloading Longstaff would serve multiple purposes. It would free up wages and create space within the squad for new signings.

Another player who could leave the Magpies this summer is Matt Target.

