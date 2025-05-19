Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, looks dejected. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are looking to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and they have identified Gabri Veiga as a target.

According to journalist Santi Aouna of Footmercato, they have set their sights on signing the Spanish midfielder, and they are hoping to bring him back to Europe from Al-Ahli.

Newcastle could use midfield depth

The 22-year-old was highly rated during his time in La Liga, and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for Newcastle. The Spanish playmaker has seven goals and five assists in the Saudi Pro League this season, and he is entering the final year of his contract this summer.

This could be the ideal opportunity for Newcastle to secure his signature for a reasonable amount of money. They need more depth and cutting edge in the final third, and the 22-year-old will help create goal-scoring opportunities.

A move to the Premier League could be quite exciting for the midfielder as well. He has shown his quality in Spain and Saudi Arabia. He could be open to trying out a new challenge in the Premier League now.

Gabri Veiga could be tempted to join

Newcastle are a big club with an ambitious project. They have won a domestic trophy this season, and they are pushing for Champions League qualification as well. If they manage to secure Champions League qualification for the next season, they will be an attractive destination for players.

The 22-year-old is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining Newcastle. He was heavily linked with the move to the Premier League before he moved to Saudi Arabia. Multiple Premier League clubs have tried to sign him at the start of the season as well.

Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo are keen on the 22-year-old as well. It remains to be seen whether the player decides to return to his homeland in the summer.