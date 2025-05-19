Real Madrid star could be available for Aston Villa transfer in £33m deal

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have reportedly set their sights on Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin as they prepare for a potential shake-up in their goalkeeping department this summer.

The Midlands club are eyeing Lunin as a possible successor to Emiliano Martinez, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League following a dip in form this season.

Martinez has struggled to replicate his previous stellar performances, leading to speculation over his future at Villa Park.

Amidst these uncertainties, Aston Villa has begun scouting replacements, with Lunin emerging as a prime candidate.

Aston Villa identify Emi Martinez replacement

According to a report cited by the Birmingham Mail, Villa are seriously considering a move for the Real Madrid goalkeeper, placing him high on their shortlist.

The Ukrainian international is valued at approximately €40 million (£33 million), a fee that Villa may be willing to meet if Martinez departs.

Lunin is entering the prime years of his career. The towering goalkeeper has long been regarded as a prodigious talent, having joined Real Madrid in 2018 as one of Europe’s brightest prospects.

Despite limited game time behind the established Thibaut Courtois, Lunin has consistently impressed whenever called upon.

When Courtois was out injured in the Champions League last season, it was Lunin who impresse with his performances for the Spanish giants.

He was so good that there was even talk of him starting the Champions League final last season but with Courtois getting fit, Carlo Ancelotti favoured the Belgian goalkeeper.

His quick reflexes, commanding presence, and sharp decision-making have made him a highly sought-after option for clubs looking to reinforce their goalkeeping ranks.

For Aston Villa, securing a player of Lunin’s caliber would represent a significant coup.

Emery wants more quality in his squad

Unai Emery is reportedly eager to bring in competition for the number one spot, especially if Martinez departs.

Even if Martinez stays, the addition of Lunin could inject much needed competition and raise the overall standard of the squad.

Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia is another player on the radar of the Premier League side to replace Martinez.

Emery’s side are also involved in discussions to sign defender Axel Disasi from Chelsea in a permanent move following his impressive loan spell at Villa Park.

Man City and Aston Villa could be involved in a swap deal involving two star players