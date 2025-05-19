Report: Arsenal secretly pushing to finalise £60 million deal for ‘unbelievable’ player

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

After failing to win the Premier League and Champions League this season, Arsenal are ready to spend big in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have a big budget this summer to improve the quality of their squad with their main focus being on making attacking additions to the squad.

After another season without silverware, there is a feeling at the club that they lacked the attacking firepower that their rivals have.

In order to address that issue, they have been linked with a move for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres who helped his team win the Portuguese league title.

Arsenal want Bryan Mbuemo from Brentford

Another player on their radar is Brentford attacker Bryan Mbuemo who has caught the attention of the top Premier League sides this season.

According to GiveMeSport, the North London club are working behind the scenes to complete the signing of Mbuemo this summer.

The player is valued at £60 million by Thomas Frank’s side which is hardly a surprise considering Mbuemo’s goal scoring record.

The 25-year-old has scored 19 goals and provided 7 assists in 37 Premier League games this season.

Arsenal sporting director Andre Berta has been given the task to hold talks with Brentford in bringing the attacking player to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

As per the report, the data that the Gunners have been looking at to make new signings at the club this summer has favoured Mbuemo which is why they are interested in signing him.

His goal scoring and decision making qualities have impressed the Premier League giants and they want to bring Mbuemo to the club to add depth to their squad.

Arteta needs depth in attacking positions

The Gunners need back up option for Bukayo Saka who was with an injury this season for a large part.

Mbuemo is a versatile player who will add creativity that Arteta is looking for while also adding goals to the team.

Brentford boss Frank has praised Mbuemo as an ‘unbelievable’ player for his impressive performances for the club.

Report: Arsenal target is on his way out of his club after failing to agree new deal