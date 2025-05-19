Report: Leeds United edge closer to the signing Man City winger

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

James McAtee’s surprising omission from Manchester City’s FA Cup final squad has reignited speculation linking the talented midfielder with a move to Leeds United, according to Leeds Live.

Despite his exceptional contributions during the tournament, McAtee was left out entirely by manager Pep Guardiola, a decision that has raised eyebrows among fans and pundits alike.

At just 22 years old, McAtee has been one of City’s standout performers in the FA Cup this season.

No other Manchester City player has scored more goals in the competition, yet Guardiola opted to exclude him from the matchday squad for the final.

Guardiola decision could work in favour of Leeds United

It is a decision that will not go down well with the player who might be looking for a move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer in order to get more playing time.

The decision not to feature McAtee has only added fuel to growing transfer rumours, with Leeds United emerging as a strong contender for his signature.

Daniel Farke’s side had previously expressed interest in the midfielder but Guardiola was resolute in keeping the academy graduate at the Etihad.

However, with McAtee’s contract set to expire in the summer of 2026, Man City face a critical decision: either secure his long-term future with a new contract or risk losing him for free next year.

The club reportedly values McAtee at £25 million, a fee that could prove tempting for Leeds, who are looking to make new signings this summer in order to have a strong season in the Premier League.

Leeds face competition to sign McAtee

Nottingham Forest, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Milan are all interested in the Man City star this summer which might make it difficult for Leeds to sign the player.

His ability to control the tempo of the game, combined with his eye for goal, makes him a hot commodity this summer.

As the summer transfer window approaches, McAtee’s future remains uncertain. Should City fail to negotiate a contract extension, Leeds United may find themselves in a prime position to secure one of England’s brightest young talents.

The Whites are also looking for a new goalkeeper this summer and Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher is on their radar.

Leeds United already have one transfer agreed for summer