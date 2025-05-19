Report: Liverpool could make €80 million star their second signing this summer

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

After agreeing a deal to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool could now turn their attention towards another Bundesliga player.

The Premier League champions are set to be active in the summer transfer window to sign new players in order to strengthen their squad.

Arne Slot, following his success in the Premier League in his debut season, is determined to make a statement this summer by adding new players to his squad in several positions.

Germany international midfielder Florian Wirtz is also on the club’s radar this summer as they look for the best talent around in the summer.

Liverpool like Netherlands star Xavi Simons

According to TBR Football, Liverpool are huge admirers of RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons.

The Dutch international midfielder is valued at €80 million by the Bundesliga side.

He is seen as a player who can add creativity to the team from deeper positions, something they would miss following the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Jouranlist Graeme Bailey has provided the update about Liverpool’s interest in Simons this summer.

He said:

“In the background Liverpool did do a lot of checks on Frimpong over the last few months, and interestingly they’ve done similar investigations on Xavi Simons.

“I keep coming back to Simons, they like him an awful lot and they’ve done the work on him, obviously speaking to Ryan Gravenberch.

“I’ve been told not to rule out the prospect that Liverpool’s hierarchy will have spoken to Jurgen Klopp about Simons, which I think is interesting.

“Liverpool for their part, in terms of replacing Trent, it’s not so much about just finding a right back.

“They’ve admitted in house and sources have confirmed that Liverpool feel the biggest loss in terms of Trent is his creativity.

“Therefore, they will be looking to bring a creative player in and that seems to be in the guise of maybe number 10.”

Arne Slot wants more creativity

It is clear that the intention of Slot this summer is to add more depth and quality to his squad.

Having also been linked with Wirtz, Simons is the player who could be a more affordable option for the Reds.

They have talked to Gravenberch about the qualities of Simons, his Netherlands teammate and he must have given them a good feedback about Simons.

Having already secured the signature of Frimpong, another Dutch player, Simons could become their second signing this summer.

