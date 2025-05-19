Man United boss Ruben Amorim makes offer for Premier League star to replace Erik ten Hag flop

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is ready to strengthen his squad this summer by adding quality and depth.

The Red Devils have struggled this season in the league, sitting in 16th position and on course to their worst ever finish to a Premier League season.

Despite making it to the final of the Europa League this season, there are huge concerns at the club regarding some of the players and who the manager should sign to address those issues.

Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha is heading to Old Trafford this summer and the official announcement over his move is just a matter of time.

Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap is another attacker on the radar of the Red Devils to improve the over all standard of their attacking quality.

Man United need a new goalkeeper

There is another position that Amorim wants to address this summer and that is the goalkeeping position.

Having seen Andre Onana, who was signed by former manager Erik ten Hag, make numerous high profile errors this season, Amorim wants a new player in that position.

Argentinian journalist Fernando Czyz has reported on X that the Premier League giants have submitted an offer for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Emi Martinez has impressed at Aston Villa

The Argentinian goalkeeper might be on his way out of Villa Park this summer as his reaction in the last match at Villa Park this season showed.

He has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia but with United entering the race to sign him, things could take an unexpected turn.

Having proven himself at the top level for his club and his country, it is not surprising to see why United are looking to bring in a reliable goalkeeper like Martinez at the club.

