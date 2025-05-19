Sky Sports reporter: Liverpool are ‘now in contact’ to sign Premier League star

Liverpool are working towards making their squad stronger for next season as Arne Slot has already started preparing for next season.

The Premier League champions have surprised with their performances this season with Slot spending hardly anything on new players since his arrival at the club.

Having tasted success this season in the league, the Reds are now ready to do the same again in the Champions League next season and for that they have identified their targets.

As a replacement of Trent Alexander-Arnold, they are close to completing the signing of Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

As far as their interest in signing a new left-back is concerned, they have been heavily linked with a move for Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and a latest report has suggested that they are stepping up their efforts to sign him.

Arne Slot makes another move

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has reported that the Reds have established contact with Premier League side Bournemouth as they look to complete the signing of the Hungarian defender.

Plettenberg wrote on his X account:

“Milos Kerkez is high on FC Liverpool’s list, as they are determined to bring him in as their new left-back. Confirmed.

“Liverpool are now in contact with Bournemouth.

“Been told if a deal for Kerkez doesn’t go through, Jorrel Hato (19, Ajax) is another name on LFC’s list.”

Milos Kerkez would fit well at Liverpool

The Reds have been interested in Kerkez for a long time now as they plan to provide competition to Andy Robertson next season and eventually sign someone who can become his long term replacement.

Having seen Kerkez put on impressive performances for Bournemouth this season, interest in his services from a big club is not a surprise.

He has been a revelation this season under Andoni Iraola, impressing with his attacking as well as defensive qualities.

The Merseyside club have also got Brighton striker Joao Pedro on their radar who could be signed as a replacement of Darwin Nunez at Anfield.

