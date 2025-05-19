General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Nottingham Forest (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Premier League clubs are keen on signing the Argentine striker Valentin Castellanos from Lazio this summer.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that West Ham United, Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Nottingham Forest are looking to bring in a reliable goal scorer during the summer transfer window, and the South American has been identified as a target.

The 26-year-old’s impressive performances in Serie A have caught the attention of major clubs, and his ambition to prove himself in the Premier League makes the transfer even more enticing.

West Ham keen on Valentin Castellanos

Castellanos, considered West Ham’s primary target, is being seen as a potential replacement for Niclas Füllkrug, who has been struggling with injury problems. Under the management of Graham Potter, West Ham are preparing to allocate a significant budget to secure a quality striker for the new season.

The Hammers were linked with the player a few years ago as well.

Meanwhile, Everton are looking to add depth to the attacking unit. Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be a free agent soon. The Toffees believe Castellanos’ intelligence and finishing skills could make a significant impact.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest are also in the transfer race. Wolves are searching for a new striker due to the uncertainty surrounding Matheus Cunha’s future.

Asking price revealed

From a financial standpoint, Castellanos is expected to command a transfer fee of €30-35 million. West Ham appears to be the club closest to making an offer, and it remains to be seen whether the other clubs step up their pursuit of the player in the coming days.

The 26-year-old striker has 14 goals to his name this season, and he has picked up eight assists along the way as well. He has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could improve clubs like West Ham if he joins them. The South American has been compared to Premier League legend Didier Drogba because of a similar style of play.