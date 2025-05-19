26-year-old winger is eyeing move to Man United to play under Ruben Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim knows that he needs new, quality signings this summer to turnaround the fortunes of the club.

The Red Devils, despite qualifying for the Europa League final this season, have endured a difficult season.

They are currently sitting in 16th position in the league and in desperate need of quality additions to their squad.

The Premier League giants have reportedly put Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee for sale after their poor performances this season.

Matheus Cunha is edging closer to a move to Old Trafford from Wolves this summer but new additions are also needed in other positions.

Pedro Goncalves wants Man United move

According to Theatre of Red, Man United are interested in signing Sporting winger Pedro Goncalves this summer.

The 26-year-old has played under Amorim at Sporting and is keen on reuniting with his former boss.

Goncalves was a regular member of the starting line up at Sporting under Amorim with the 26-year-old making 190 appearances under the former Sporting manager.

His versatility allows him to operate both centrally and on the flanks which would be a fine addition to the squad at Man United.

Another manager is targeting his former player

Pedro Goncalves in action for Sporting
Pedro Goncalves to Man United? (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

This is not the first time a United manager is targeting a move for his former players.

Erik ten Hag did the same at Old Trafford but with little success as his signings like Andre Onana, Donny van de Beek and Antony all failed to deliver for the Red Devils.

Due to the uncertain future of both Antony and Marcus Rashford at the club, wingers are needed at Old Trafford and Goncalves could be the ideal addition.

Francisco Trincao is another Sporting player who has caught the attention of officials at Old Trafford buy they face competition from Manchester City to sign him.

