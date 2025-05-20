Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, acknowledges the fans after the teams victory. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres.

The 25-year-old has been outstanding for the Spanish club this season, and he has 19 goals to his name in all competitions. He has picked up seven assists along the way as well.

The Spanish international is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three, and he could be an asset for the English club.

Villa and Arsenal keen

According to a report from TBR Football, Mikel Arteta loves the player, and Arsenal could look to sign him. They are looking to improve their attacking unit this summer. They need more depth in the final third, and they need a reliable attacker leading the line for them.

Graeme Bailey said: “Firstly with Ferran Torres’ situation — Mikel Arteta loves Torres from his time at City and he knows how City highly rated him. Arteta knows what Torres could bring to Arsenal but he’s not the only manager who likes him. Villa like Torres and so does Unai Emery.”

Can Mikel Arteta convince Ferran Torres?

It will be interesting to see if they can get a deal done for Torres. Arteta knows the player well from their time together at Manchester City, and he rates the player highly. The opportunity to reunite with Arteta could be an exciting one for the Barcelona star as well. He has not been a regular starter for the La Liga champions, and Arsenal should look to try and convince him to join the club.

Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could offer him regular game time. He has played in the Premier League, and he knows the league well.

On the other hand, Aston Villa are keeping tabs on him as well. Unai Emery is keen on signing the player, and it will be interesting to see which of the two English clubs comes forward with their offer first.

They have the resources to get the deal across the line, and Barcelona could be tempted if a lucrative proposal is presented.