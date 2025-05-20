A flag of Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, is seen in the crowd prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres at the end of the season, but they could move for Benjamin Sesko as an alternative.

The 26-year-old has been outstanding for the Portuguese club this season, and Gyokeres could transform Arsenal in the attack.

According to Fichajes, he is likely to cost around €71 million. Gyokeres has 53 goals to his name this season, and he has 13 assists as well. The report adds that Arsenal will switch to a Plan B if they fail to sign the Swedish international.

Arsenal have a plan B

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is reportedly on their radar as well. The Slovenian has been outstanding in the Bundesliga, and he could prove to be an exceptional long-term acquisition for Arsenal.

It will be interesting to see which of the two players Arsenal end up signing eventually. A quality striker could take them to a whole new level next season and help them win a major trophy.

Both attackers have the capability to improve Arsenal going forward, and they are likely to be excited about a potential move to the Premier League as well.

Benjamin Sesko would be a quality signing

The Gunners need a reliable striker to lead the line for them next season. Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have been underwhelming this season. Sesko could be a quality long-term investment for Arsenal. The 21-year-old has 21 goals and six assists to his name this season.

He has shown that he is a capable goal scorer, and he will add creativity to the side as well. In addition to that, he is exceptional when it comes to taking on defenders in one versus one situations. He would add some much-needed unpredictability to the Arsenal attack. The Slovenian is also versatile enough to operate as a centre forward as well as a wide forward.