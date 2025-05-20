Liverpool players and staff celebrate with the fans after confirmation of winning the Premier League title (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season, and Spanish outfit Barcelona are keen on him.

The Spanish champions are keeping tabs on the 28-year-old, but they have been warned against signing him this summer. Former Barcelona scout Bojan Krkic Sr. has revealed that he has scouted the Liverpool player for years, and he is far too inconsistent for his liking.

Barcelona warned against move

The former Barcelona scout went on to explain that Diaz is a great player who can do wonders for any team, but he can disappear for a few games at a stretch. It will be interesting to see if Barcelona decide to make a move for the Colombian international in future.

He said via AS: “Luis Díaz is a great player, but he lacks consistent performance. If I were at Barça, I wouldn’t sign him. I followed him when he was at Porto and now at Liverpool. “He’s a player who does wonders for you, then disappears for three games, or in one game, he gives you a brutal half-hour and disappears. At Porto, he was even a substitute, and then at Liverpool, it’s also because of that.”

Liverpool will want to keep Luis Diaz

There is no doubt that he has been a key player for Liverpool, and the Reds will want to hold onto him. Saudi Arabian clubs are keen on Diaz as well.

The player has 17 goals to his name in all competitions, and he has picked up eight assists along the way as well. Barcelona could use more depth on the flanks, and the South American could be the ideal acquisition. However, Liverpool will not want to lose him easily, and they could demand a premium for the player.

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona are willing to break the bank for him in the coming months. They have won La Liga this season, and they will be hoping to win the Champions League next year. Quality signings will certainly help them achieve their goals.