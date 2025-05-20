Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford in action (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly firmly in the race to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo this summer, in a deal likely to cost around £60m.

The Cameroon international has shone for Brentford this season, currently boasting a tally of 19 goals and eight assists in all competitions.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is said to be a big fan of Mbeumo, and it seems the Magpies could be ready to seriously enter the conversation for his signature, according to Give Me Sport.

The report suggests that part of this deal could be funded by the sale of Lloyd Kelly for around £20m, which should help with any potential Financial Fair Play concerns.

Bryan Mbeumo will surely be on the move after superb season

Mbeumo looks like he’s surely going to prove tricky for Brentford to hold on to after such superb performances in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle would do well to sign the 25-year-old, and one imagines there’ll be other top clubs battling it out for his signature as well.

CaughtOffside understands that the likes of Manchester United also want to sign Mbeumo, though they’re also working on other attacking targets like Matheus Cunha and Liam Delap.

It will be interesting to see if that gives Newcastle an advantage if they go all out for Mbeumo as their top target.

Newcastle look like a tempting destination for Mbeumo

Mbeumo has been with Brentford since 2019, so one imagines he might now be keen on a new challenge.

The former Troyes man could do well to link up with NUFC as they look to be really going places under Eddie Howe.

If Newcastle could boast a front three with Mbeumo alongside the likes of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon next season, then the club really could go on to do great things again.