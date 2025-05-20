Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo Goes this summer.

According to GOAL Brasil, Chelsea have initiated contact to sign the talented young attacker, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

The Brazilian attacker has a contract with Real Madrid until 2028, and the Spanish outfit are under no pressure to sell him this summer. If Chelsea want to sign him, they will have to pay a premium.

Rodrygo has been hailed as a “special striker” by Carlo Ancelotti.

Chelsea could use Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Chelsea, and he would be a major upgrade on Nicolas Jackson. The 24-year-old is a technically gifted attacker who is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three. He will add goals and creativity to the side. Aside from his quality as a player, his winning experience could prove to be invaluable for Chelsea. He has won several major trophies with Real Madrid.

The player could be open to a new challenge, and a move to the Premier League could be exciting for him. Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world. Even though they have not been at their best in recent seasons, they have shown improvement this year, and they are pushing for Champions League qualification. It is fair to assume that they need to finish in the top four if they want to attract top-class players like Rodrygo.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks. Liverpool are keen on Rodrygo as well.

Premier League move could be ideal

Chelsea need an upgrade on Jackson if they want to fight for major trophies next year. Rodrygo could be the ideal striker for them. The 24-year-old has all the tools to develop into a world-class player, and regular football in England could take him to a whole new level.

The Brazilian has 13 goals and 10 assists to his name in all competitions this season, despite not being at his best. His numbers are likely to improve if he manages to regain his form and confidence at Chelsea next season.