Revealed: Chelsea in talks with club officials over €55m transfer, Liverpool could also enter the race

Jorrel Hato in action for the Netherlands against Germany (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea are understood to have opened talks with Ajax officials over a potential transfer deal for Jorrel Hato, who is also on Liverpool’s list of targets.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Chelsea are leading the race for Hato’s signature at the moment.

However, it is also anticipated that Liverpool could enter the running, even if they are currently felt to be prioritising talks over signing Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

Hato is another player who can operate on the left-hand side, though he’s also a very capable centre-back.

Liverpool had also been keen on Dean Huijsen before his move to Real Madrid, so it could be that the Merseyside giants would be open to signing both Kerkez and Hato.

Jorrel Hato transfer – latest details revealed

Chelsea are huge admirers of Hato and CaughtOffside understands that they’re already in negotiations with Ajax over a deal likely to cost around €55m.

The talented young Dutchman has also previously been monitored closely by Arsenal, though it is felt that their interest has cooled due to the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Chelsea look to be in the best position for the moment, but nothing has been agreed yet, and one imagines other top clubs could also get involved soon.

Should Jorrel Hato risk joining this Chelsea project?

Hato looks like he has a big future in the game, but would Chelsea really be the right move for him?

The west London giants have invested a lot in youth, but it’s yet to bring results, and there’s also been a lack of stability at Stamford Bridge with so many changes in managers and other personnel in recent years.

Liverpool would probably be more tempting for the 19-year-old, but for now it looks like Chelsea would be more likely.

In fairness, Hato would probably also be guaranteed more regular playing time with CFC than with LFC, as Enzo Maresca urgently needs better defenders, whereas Arne Slot’s side are already pretty well stocked in that position.