Exclusive: Liverpool considering £70m transfer swoop but two other clubs preparing bids

Eberechi Eze in action against Manchester City in the FA Cup final (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liverpool are one of a number of clubs exploring a potential transfer move for Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze this summer.

The England international has a £70m release clause, and CaughtOffside understands that Palace would require that to be paid in full for him to leave.

For the moment, nothing has been decided on Eze’s future, but he’s set to have a host of tempting offers in the weeks and months ahead.

Liverpool are long-standing admirers of Eze, but have not yet had any contacts over a deal, with Tottenham and Nottingham Forest’s interest looking the most advanced.

Spurs are considering a move for Eze and have been exploring alternative payment terms as they are unlikely to be able to afford to pay his £70m clause in one go.

Forest, meanwhile, are preparing a bid as they hope to be able to offer Eze the chance to play Champions League football next season.

Eberechi Eze transfer saga will be one to watch this summer

CaughtOffside understands that Eze also has interest from the other big clubs such as Manchester United, City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

The 26-year-old has been a joy to watch during his time at Palace, and he scored the winning goal for his club in their surprise FA Cup final victory over Manchester City at the weekend.

It now seems inevitable that Palace will find it hard to keep hold of their star player, though they also have other key names attracting interest.

Can Palace hold on to their stars this summer?

As well as Eze, it could be that the Eagles will also lose Adam Wharton this summer, as he’s on the radar of Liverpool and Man City.

Marc Guehi could also be one to watch as Chelsea remain keen on him, while he’s also previously had interest from Liverpool and Newcastle.

Oliver Glasner has done a great job at Selhurst Park, but this could end up being a very challenging transfer window for him, and it will be interesting to see how he can bounce back if he does end up losing so many important players.