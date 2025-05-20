Gabri Veiga in action for Al Ahli (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keen on the potential transfer of exciting young Spanish talent Gabri Veiga from Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli.

According to Just Arsenal, the Gunners are joined by Newcastle, Atletico Madrid and Napoli in tracking the talented 22-year-old.

Veiga made the somewhat surprise move to Saudi Arabia after impressing at Celta Vigo, and it perhaps makes sense that there’s now a race on the cards to bring him back to Europe this summer.

Arsenal could do with a bit more inspiration in the attacking midfield department after a difficult season in which they’ve often been a bit predictable with their attacking play.

Veiga could perhaps add that X-factor to the Arsenal team, though it’s clear he’ll also have other tempting offers.

Gabri Veiga to Newcastle currently looks most advanced

For the time being, it seems Newcastle have made the most effort in the race for Veiga’s signature, having made direct contact with his representatives, according to Just Arsenal.

With Newcastle increasingly growing as a regular in the top four, and perhaps a possible title contender in years to come, Arsenal surely need to do what they can to ensure they don’t miss out on this signing.

Veiga looks like a player with a big future, and it would be a major blow if he spent his peak years at one of their rivals.

Gabri Veiga to Arsenal looks like a gamble worth taking

Of course, there’s no telling how well Veiga will return upon returning to Europe after dropping down to the Saudi Pro League.

As much as football has grown in Saudi Arabia in recent years, it’s clearly still a level below the Premier League and other top European competitions.

Still, Arsenal would do well to get hold of Veiga now as he’s still young enough to keep on developing in the years to come.